Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) will post $1.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. Sonoco Products posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of SON traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $63.57. The stock had a trading volume of 311,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,702. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average of $59.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -74.79, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $69.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.76%.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 43.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

