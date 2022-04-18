Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Short Interest Update

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,170,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 12,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $26.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03. Sonos has a 12-month low of $21.46 and a 12-month high of $44.25.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $664.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.14 million. Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonos will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $25,077.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,908.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,858. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 60.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Sonos in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SONO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

