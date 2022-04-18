S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives $479.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $479.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,453,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 109.3% during the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,501,000 after buying an additional 96,480 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 472.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $387.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $363.54 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.53. The firm has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

