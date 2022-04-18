Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DALXF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James upgraded Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.93.

Shares of DALXF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.78. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,254. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

