Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) PT Raised to C$22.50 at Cormark

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SDE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.50.

TSE SDE traded up C$1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$12.43. 843,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,179. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$3.92 and a 12-month high of C$12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$296.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 2.1099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

