Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director Gerald Hellerman purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $82,824.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,607.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Phillip Goldstein purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,270 shares of company stock valued at $136,726. 22.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 97.4% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 18.3% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,633,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 20.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 85,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPE stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $16.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

