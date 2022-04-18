Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days.

Shares of SNMSF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.60. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.39.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNMSF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from €62.00 ($67.39) to €63.00 ($68.48) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Spin Master to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

