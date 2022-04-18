Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SNMSF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spin Master from €62.00 ($67.39) to €63.00 ($68.48) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.39. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.