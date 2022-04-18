Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$60.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.18.

TSE TOY traded up C$1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting C$46.33. 47,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$37.88 and a 12-month high of C$54.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$44.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.78.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$495.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$783.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Spin Master will post 2.9200001 EPS for the current year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

