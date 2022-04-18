Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives $52.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.50%.

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

