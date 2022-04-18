Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 144,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 558.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SQNXF opened at $43.25 on Monday. Square Enix has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average is $51.15.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $954.22 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square Enix will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Square Enix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

