Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Squarespace stock traded down $2.50 on Monday, hitting $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 331,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,647. Squarespace has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $64.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.27.

SQSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Squarespace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 278.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

