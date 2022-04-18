St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Short Interest Update

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 392,600 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 512,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 187.0 days.

STJPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.15) to GBX 1,600 ($20.85) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,680.00 price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,767.00 price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of St. James’s Place from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,736.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STJPF remained flat at $$17.96 during midday trading on Monday. 14 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

