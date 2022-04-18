State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s previous close.
STT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.92.
Shares of NYSE STT opened at $75.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.89 and a 200 day moving average of $92.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.52. State Street has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $104.87.
In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
About State Street (Get Rating)
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on State Street (STT)
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.