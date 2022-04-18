State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s previous close.

STT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.92.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $75.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.89 and a 200 day moving average of $92.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.52. State Street has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

