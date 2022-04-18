State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Cut to $115.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

STT opened at $75.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.67. State Street has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in State Street by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

