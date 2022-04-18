State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $100.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.91% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on STT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.
NYSE:STT opened at $75.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.67.
In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
