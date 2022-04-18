State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $100.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on STT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE:STT opened at $75.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.67.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. State Street’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that State Street will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.