Steel Dynamics (STLD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Steel Dynamics to post earnings of $5.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Steel Dynamics to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $88.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average is $66.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $89.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

