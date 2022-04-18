Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target to $96.00

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ MCRI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.05. 2,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,174. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.65. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $56.35 and a one year high of $89.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,888,000 after acquiring an additional 53,121 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 206,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 50,252 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 208,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after acquiring an additional 47,513 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,298,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

