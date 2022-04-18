Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Price Target to C$4.50

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

VLNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

VLNS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,961. Valens has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLNS. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

