Stifel Nicolaus Lowers A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target to $73.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s previous close.

AOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS opened at $63.79 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.82.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.