Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) to Hold

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GDDFF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.78.

GDDFF stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

