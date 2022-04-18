Stifel Nicolaus Lowers ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $91.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.99% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.09.
NYSE ITT opened at $72.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. ITT has a one year low of $70.33 and a one year high of $105.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.60.
In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ITT (Get Rating)
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.
