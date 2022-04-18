Stifel Nicolaus Trims Crane (NYSE:CR) Target Price to $134.00

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.80% from the company’s previous close.

CR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

CR opened at $105.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.35 and a 200 day moving average of $102.16. Crane has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 49.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

