STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €46.85 ($50.92).

Several brokerages have recently commented on STM. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($52.17) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($41.30) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($56.52) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from €60.00 ($65.22) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €34.16 ($37.13) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.99. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($13.48) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($23.32).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.