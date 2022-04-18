STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,283.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 367,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 340,556 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,261.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 492,530 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 456,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 39.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,035 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 11.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,401 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STM opened at $36.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

