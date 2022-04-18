StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CALA. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Shares of CALA stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 214,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences (Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.