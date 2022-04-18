StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC) Short Interest Update

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:APAC opened at $9.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94. StoneBridge Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,805,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,795,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,916,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,930,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter worth $6,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on a target with operations in the consumer technology, communications, software, SaaS, fintech, or media sectors.

