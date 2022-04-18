Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS) Short Interest Down 25.3% in March

Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,746,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:LEAS traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,538,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,374,757. Strategic Asset Leasing has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
About Strategic Asset Leasing (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Strategic Asset Leasing (LEAS)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Asset Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Asset Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.