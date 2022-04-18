Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 376 ($4.90).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Strix Group from GBX 375 ($4.89) to GBX 300 ($3.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, insider Richard Sells purchased 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £19,985.88 ($26,043.63).

Shares of KETL stock opened at GBX 206.50 ($2.69) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 231.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £426.78 million and a P/E ratio of 17.80. Strix Group has a 12 month low of GBX 191.20 ($2.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 390 ($5.08).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Strix Group’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

