Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SUBCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

SUBCY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.47. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,346. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.09 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.