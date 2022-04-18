Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Lowers QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Neutral

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $215.00. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.62.

QCOM opened at $136.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.44.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

