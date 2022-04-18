Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

SUM stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,384,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,606 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $46,785,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,497 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,182,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 277,818 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

