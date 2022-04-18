Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 37,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 26,112.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 68.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. 35.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMLP stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.41. 460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $46.64.

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($2.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.14). Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $99.21 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

