Sun Communities (SUI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sun Communities to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SUI opened at $185.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $154.04 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 106.02%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 379,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,637,000 after purchasing an additional 80,054 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,274,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,748,000 after purchasing an additional 38,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

