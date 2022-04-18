SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Short Interest Update

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 963,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,774,692 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,775,000 after buying an additional 409,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 28,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SXC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.50. 606,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,678. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $789.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SXC. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

