Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SU. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

NYSE:SU traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $34.44. The stock had a trading volume of 316,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,390. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.48. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $34.21.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,379,277,000 after acquiring an additional 859,600 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $730,826,000 after acquiring an additional 864,556 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,798 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $519,671,000 after buying an additional 828,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,754,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,355,000 after buying an additional 60,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

