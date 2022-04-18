Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.85 Billion

Analysts expect that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.94 billion and the lowest is $4.76 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year sales of $21.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.86 billion to $21.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). Sunoco had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sunoco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 200,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 10,831.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 197,672 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,814,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Sunoco by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 353,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 127,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sunoco by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 75,241 shares during the last quarter. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $42.94 on Monday. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $32.92 and a 1-year high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

