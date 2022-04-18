Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cormark

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark to a “top pick” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$15.50 price target on the stock. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGY. National Bankshares raised Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

SGY stock traded up C$0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching C$10.27. 860,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,366. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.06 and a 12 month high of C$10.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$856.08 million and a P/E ratio of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.65.

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$143.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$124.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 1.2814081 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

