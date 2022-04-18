Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SVCBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Danske raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVCBF opened at $19.40 on Friday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

