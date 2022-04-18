SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Short Interest Up 31.5% in March

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,300 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 248,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SVFA opened at $9.86 on Monday. SVF Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SVF Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SVF Investment by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in SVF Investment by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SVF Investment by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

