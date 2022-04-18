Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWRAY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.85. 49,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,012. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92. Swire Pacific has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $8.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 4.91%.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

