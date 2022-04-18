Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Update

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $61.07 on Monday. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $51.44 and a 1-year high of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.13.
Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Swisscom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swisscom (SCMWY)
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.