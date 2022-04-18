Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Update

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $61.07 on Monday. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $51.44 and a 1-year high of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCMWY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price target on Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.33.

Swisscom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.