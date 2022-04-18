SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.92% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWKH. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SWK in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of SWK stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. SWK has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $235.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.26.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SWK during the third quarter worth $51,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SWK by 135.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SWK during the third quarter worth $221,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SWK during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SWK during the second quarter worth $412,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SWK Company Profile (Get Rating)
SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.
