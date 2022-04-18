Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.57% from the company’s previous close.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

SYNA stock opened at $152.84 on Monday. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 716.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

