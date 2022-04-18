Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23, RTT News reports. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $37.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.