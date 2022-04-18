Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.
Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $57,211.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,220.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 106,553 shares of company stock worth $1,860,073 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of SNDX opened at $18.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $997.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.61.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).
