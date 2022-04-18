T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.13 Billion

Brokerages predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) will announce $20.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.47 billion and the lowest is $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US reported sales of $19.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year sales of $81.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.49 billion to $84.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $83.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.67 billion to $88.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.24.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $132.96 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.76 and its 200 day moving average is $119.49.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.