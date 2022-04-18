Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Short Interest Update

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the March 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 237,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $4,725,799.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,954,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,131,832.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,299,844 shares of company stock valued at $75,571,129 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,045,000 after buying an additional 1,859,998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,889,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,760,000 after buying an additional 767,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,256,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,912,000 after buying an additional 629,567 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,851,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TALO stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,378. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52.

TALO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

