Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Short Interest Down 21.7% in March

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,120,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 14,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 971,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

SKT opened at $17.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 249.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.86.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.36%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,043.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

