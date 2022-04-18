Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 548,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 404,600 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days.
TARS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.
NASDAQ TARS opened at $18.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.63 million, a P/E ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.51. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.