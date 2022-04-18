Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 548,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 404,600 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days.

TARS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

NASDAQ TARS opened at $18.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.63 million, a P/E ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.51. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

